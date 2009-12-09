

سليم نصر الرقعي

الحوار المتمدن-العدد: 5566 - 2017 / 6 / 29 - 15:19

المحور: الادب والفن









اختفت !؟؟

(تجربة لقصة شعرية)

***************

سيداتي سادتي هل لي أن احدثكم عن قصتي !!؟

قصتي الحزينة التي تشبه حكاية ذلك الرجل العطشان الضائع في الصحراء الذي يركض خلف السراب لأنه يعتقد انه ماء!، ولكن لا ماء هناك!.

***

ذات مرة ظهرت امرأة شابة في حياتي فجأة ثم اختفت فجأة !. لمعت في سماء حياتي كبرق خاطف!، برق لم يجيء من بعده مطر بعد!

ظهرت فجأة في طريقي كأنها ملاك سقط فجأة أمامي من السماء!، فتنتني بجمال عينيها وجمال مشيتها وجمال روحها، احتلت عقلي واشعلت النار في قلبي!، نار الحب!!، ثم اختفت!.

منذ تلك المرة صرت منشغلا بها ليل نهار على مدار اليوم كأن ليس هناك في العالم احد غيرها .

واصبحت افكر في ملاكي الذي اختفى 30 ساعة في اليوم !.

ستسألونني مستغربين وربما ساخرين : وهل اليوم فيه 30 ساعة !!؟

وسأجيبكم : نعم ! ، إنه كذلك ، 30 ساعة !، أنا كنت مثلكم قبل أن ارى ملاكي, كنت أعتقد ان اليوم 24 ساعة فقط، ولكنني لا ادري من أين جاءت هذه الساعات الست الاخرى!؟ هل من الجحيم جاءت أم من الفردوس؟، صدقوني لا اعرف ما سر هذه الساعات الست الاضافية!.

ربما هو جنون الحب والحب المجنون!!

ربما هي (نسبية آينشتاين) وفيزياء الحب!!

وربما هي (سريالية دالي) بدأت تعبث بعقلي!

وربما أكون قد انتقلت لكوكب آخر غير كوكب الارض بعد ان رأيتها !، كوكب أخر فيه اليوم الواحد يساوي 30 ساعة!، أي 6 ساعات اضافية من العذاب المستمر ليزيد هذا من طول بؤس حبي !. وربما هو العقاب العادل لأنني نسيت ان اسألها عن اسمها ورقم هاتفها!

لا أدري ماذا يجري لي !!؟؟

لكنني متأكد أنني افكر فيها 30 ساعة في اليوم بدون توقف ولا نوم !!

أيها الناس العقلاء العاديون يا من لم تحترقوا بنار الغرام بعد! ، صدقوني فكل شيء في الحب ممكن!.

فحين يعشق رجل امرأة بجنون، فإن العقل يفقد اتزانه، والكون يفقد قوانينه!، والعالم يصبح تارة بلون البنفسج وتارة اخرى بلون النار !، ففيزياء الحب غير فيزياء المادة !، ومنطق القلب غير منطق العقل! ، ومن جرب مثل تجربتي يعرف مثل معرفتي!.

***

هكذا أصبح حالي، ضائع ومعلق بين السماء والارض وبين الجحيم والنعيم، منذ ظهرت تلك الشابة في حياتي فجأة ثم اختفت فجأة!. هكذا اصبحت منذ أن اختفت دون أن تترك لي لا اسمها ولا عنوانها!!؟؟.

تركت فقط صورتها الساحرة في مخيلتي وصوتها الحلو الذي كان مثل السهم الذي أصاب قلبي.

أنا احتفظ في ذاكرتي بصورتها وصوتها ولكن بدون اسم ، بدون عنوان!

لا شيء بقي منها الا صورتها وصوتها في ذاكرتي!، ونار حبها التي تحرق قلبي!.

لقد اشعلت النار واختفت !! ، اختفت فجأة كما ظهرت فجأة !.

غير ذلك ليس هناك الا الفراغ الهائل وثقب اسود رهيب!!

ثقب أسود يبتلعني عند الليل، منذ اختفت فجأة كما ظهرت فجأة!

اختفت وتركتني لهذا الثقب الاسود المخيف الذي لا يكف عن ابتلاعي في كل ليلة!، وفي النهار ابدو في مركز المدينة كأنني طفل ضائع أو كرجل شريد!!

رجل متشرد جن جنونه يركض هنا وهناك يفتش عن حبيبته كالمجنون في كل مكان بدون أية نتيجة!، يركض ويركض مثل ذلك الرجل العطشان الذي يطارد السراب في الصحراء!،

ثم لا يجد شيئا غير الثقب الأسود والفراغ الرهيب!

***

قال لي بعض الاصدقاء: "اذهب وأسأل عنها ساحرا مدهشا اسمه (مستر جوجل) ، إنه يعرف كل شيء"!!

وفعلت ذلك ، ذهبت للساحر (جوجل) وسألته عنها لكنه سألني:

"هل عندك اسمها او صورتها كي أدلك يا صديقي الى طريق عنوان بيتها أو رقم هاتفها!؟؟

قلت : لا !"

صمت جوجل قليلا ثم قال لي : "إذن، آسف لا استطيع مساعدتك!"

لهذا جلست هناك انتظرها في نفس المكان الذي ظهرت فيه فجأة لأول مرة. قال لي صوت الأمل من بعيد : "لعلها ستظهر مرة أخرى من جديد"!.

انتظرت هناك حيث اختطفت قلبي، هناك حيث تركتني بدون اسمها وعنوانها، هناك حيث تركتني مثل الشريد، هناك حيث تركتني اتخبط في عذاب الحيرة وعذاب الحب كالطير الذبيح !، هناك حيث انتظر ظهورها مرة أخرى!

أنا هناك الآن انتظر !!، أنا هناك كل يوم.

انتظر البرق، انتظر المطر!

انتظر ان يسقط ملاكي من السماء مرة اخرى!

***

أيها السادة والسيدات ..!

وهناك، في مكان آخر من الكوكب، فإن ذلك الرجل العطشان الذي لا يزال يطارد السراب وسط الصحراء اصبح قاب قوسين او ادني من مشارف واحة خضراء غنية بالماء وتمر النخيل!.

نحن قريبون جدا من هناك ....!

♡♡♡♡♡♡

سليم الرقعي

2017

(*) هذه (التجربة الأدبية) هي عبارة عن محاولة للمزج بين فن القصة القصيرة وفن الشعر ، الشعر بمعيار المضمون والروح لا بمعيار الشكل والقوالب التقليدية المتبعة لانتاج ما يمكن تسميته بالقصة الشعرية او الشاعرية وهي غير الشعر القصصي اي القصيدة الشعرية التي تتضمن قصة وحكاية او ربما حتى مسرحية!.



She disappeared!?

Ladies and gentlemen, may I tell you about my story?

My sad story, which resembles the story of that thirsty man lost in the desert, who runs behind the mirage , Because he thought it was water !, but no water there !.

***

Once a young woman suddenly appeared in my life and suddenly disappeared!

She shined in the sky of my life as lightning, lightning without rain yet!

She suddenly appeared in my way like an angel fallen from heaven!, She fascinated me with the beauty of her eyes and the beauty of her walk and the beauty of her soul, occupied my mind and then set fire to my heart !, fire of love !!, then disappeared!.

Since that time, I have been interested in her and think about her ,day and night, as if there is no one other than her on the earth!

I kept thinking about My angel who disappeared 30 hours a day!

You may ask me with astonishment´-or-Ironically: "Is the day 30 hours"!?

I will answer you: "Yes! , It s , 30 hours, I was like you Before the appearance of my angel, I thought that day is only 24 hours, Today it is 30 hours !!

I do not know where these other six hours come from? Did they come from Hell´-or-Paradise?, Believe me, I do not know what the secret of these six extra hours is?

Maybe it was crazy love and mad love!

Maybe it was (Einstein s relativity) in (physics of love)!

And maybe it was (Surrealist Dali) was playing with my mind!

Maybe I have moved to other planet than Earth after I saw her. Another planet in which one day equals 30 hours!.

6 extra hours of continuous torment, To increase this misery of my love!.

Perhaps it is My just punishment because I did not insist on asking her about name and phone number before she disappear!

I do not know what happens to me !!??

But I m sure I m thinking about her 30 hours a day without stopping´-or-ing!

O Ordinary legal people ,who did not burn with the fire of love yet,, Believe me, everything in love is possible!.

When a man loves a woman madly, the mind loses its balance, and the universe loses its laws!. The world will become a color of violet and at other times it will become the color of fire!

Physics of emotions is not material physics!

The logic of the heart is not the logic of mind!

Who tried like my experience he will know what I knew!.

***

So this is how I became, I lost ,suspended between sky and earth ,between hell and bliss, ever since that young woman suddenly appeared in my life and then suddenly disappeared.

Since she disappeared without leaving with me her name nor her address!.

She left only her charming image in my imagination and her sweet voice which was like an arrow that struck my heart .!

I kept her image and voice in my memory but no name no address!

She left nothing but the fire of love that ignited in my heart!

She ignited the fire and disappeared !!

Suddenly disappeared as suddenly appeared.

Other than that there is nothing but a huge void and a terrible black hole!

A black hole swallows me at night ,since she disappeared suddenly as suddenly appeared!

She left me to this frightening black hole that keeps on swallowing me every night!

And in the daytime in the city center I look like a lost child´-or-a homeless man!

As a homeless man running around looking for his sweetheart like crazy everywhere without any result!

He runs and runs like that thirsty man chasing the mirage in desert!

Then he finds nothing but a black hole and a terrible void!

***

Some friends said to me: "Go and ask about her an amazing wizard witch named (Google) who knows everything" !!

I did ، I went to the wizard (Google) and asked him about her but he asked me: " Do you have her name´-or-a personal Photo to guide you to her home address´-or-her phone number? , my friend !"

I said: "No"!

Google silent a bit then told me:" Sorry I can not help you!".

So I sat there waiting for her in the same place where she suddenly appeared for the first time, The voice of hope told me from afar: "Perhaps she will reappear again"!.

I waited there where she kidnapped my heart

There is where she left me without her name and address!

There is where she left me like a homeless man.

There is where she left me floundering in the torment of puzzlement and the torment of love like a the slaughtered bird. !!

There is where I wait for her appearance again!

I m there now waiting !!

I m there every day

I waiting for the lightning, I waiting for the rain!

I waiting for my angel to fall from heaven again.

***

Ladies and gentlemen !

And there, elsewhere in the planet, that thirsty man who is still running behind the mirage in desert is just around the corner of a green oasis rich in water , palm and dates!.

We are very close to there…!!.

*******

Salim Ragi

2017