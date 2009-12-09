منظمات المجتمع المدني العراقية في نيوزيلاند تساهم في المظاهرة التي ستقيمها جماهير أوكلاند ضد قرارات دونالد ترمب

2017 / 2 / 3

دعوة للتظاهر





منظمات المجتمع المدني العراقية في نيوزيلاند

تدعوكم للمساهمة في التظاهرة التي ستقيمها جماهير أوكلاند يوم الثلاثاء القادم 7 / 2 / 2017 الساعة السادسة مساءاً إحتجاجاً على الإجراءات الأخيرة التي إتخذها الرئيس الأمريكي ( دونالد ترامب ) في وقف دخول جميع اللاجئين إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ويشمل القرار مواطني سبع دول إسلامية ( سوريا ، العراق ، إيران ، ليبيا ،السودان ، الصومال ، اليمن ) .

إن تصريحات( ترامب ) المناهضة للأقليات العرقية التي تعيش في البلاد, وحقوق المرأة, والبيئة, والنقابات العمالية وخدمات الصحة والتقاعد .. جاء كصدمة مدوية للشعب الأمريكي وشعوب العالم التي وقفت بالضد منها وأدانتها .

سيكون التجمع على العنوان المثبت أدناه :-



1- جمعية المرأة العراقية النيوزيلندية الثقافية

2- جمعية الثقافة العربية النيوزيلندية

3- جمعية الصابئة المندائيين في نيوزيلاند

4- التيار الديمقراطي العراقي في نيوزيلاند



ملاحظة ـ إلى كل الأعزاء في منظمات المجتمع المدني العراقية والعربية الأخرى الموجودة في نيوزيلاند أن تضيف إسمها إلى القائمة مع خالص الشكر والتقدير .





في أدناه ما منشور باللغة الإنكليزية في الفيسبوك على الصفحة الرئيسية لمنظمي التظاهرة . عنوان الصفحة : -

https://www.facebook.com/events/751990248310222/

















The following speakers and performers have been confirmed, and this list will continue to be updated:



Mohamed Hassan, poet, journalist and co-founder of the Waxed Poetic Revival

Sina Brown Davis, Pacific Panther Network

Aaryn Marsh, Racial Equity Aotearoa

Farida Sultana, Muslim feminist

Golriz Gahrahman, Human Rights Lawyer and former refugee

Madhis Azarmandi, Activist-scholar in Peace and Conflict studies

Ali Akil, Syrian Solidarity

Ricardo Menendez March, Migrant from Mexico and Racial Equity activist

Aatir, EquAsian

Dave Mayeda from University of Auckland

TeRata Hikairo (Ngati Maru, Ngai Tai, Ngati Whatua, Ngapuhi), Maori Muslim, educator and Community Advocate

Ahmed Bashir, Sudanese-"Kiwi", post-graduate in International Relations

MEEr, so cool



Donald Trump has made executive orders to implement a 120-day ban on refugees, a 90-day ban on Muslim majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia and an indefinite ban on all Syrian refugees. These bans are designed to terrorise millions in the U.S. and beyond.



But Trump s racist assault is being met with inspiring protests which have erupted across the US, especially outside airports, to overturn the ban on Muslims and refugees and to release those detained.



We need to make a statement that we are against Trump’s Muslim and refugee ban and we do not tolerate racism in any form. We cannot let prejudice and (21st century) fascism define our global future, and the future of the generations to come.



Tuesday s protest will not just stand in solidarity with those targeted in the US. We need to speak out against rampant Islamophobia in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia.



Let’s join together on Tuesday the 7th of February at 6:00pm at Aotea Square to make a statement that people of Aotearoa are against Trump’s Muslim ban and racist immigration policies. We stand in solidarity with the people in the US who are resisting the Muslim and refugee ban and all those affected by Islamophobia worldwide.