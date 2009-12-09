

قصائد أحبها الأطفال

اختارها وترجمها: ماجد الحيدر



هذه مجموعة من القصائد التي حازت على شعبية كبيرة لدى القراء الصغار والمربيّن في البلدان المتحدثة بالإنكليزية ولم يزل بعضها، رغم مرور السنين، يظهر في الكتب المدرسية والمجموعات الشعرية الموجهة للأطفال والأحداث أو يُقرأ في الاحتفالات العامة أو يوظَّف في الأعمالٍ الغنائية والفنية.



(1)

تنوعات حلم

لانغستن هيوز-الولايات المتحدة (1902-1967)



أن أطوِّح ذراعيَّ، أنشرهما

في مكانٍ ما تحت هذي الشمس.

أن أدور وأرقص

حتى انقضاء النهار الأبيض.

وارتاحَ بعدها في أمسيةٍ منعشة

تحت شجرةٍ سامقة

بينما الليلُ يدنو، يدنو برفقٍ

شبيهاً لي في السواد..

ذاكَ حلمي!

...

أن أطوِّح ذراعيَّ

أنشرهما بوجهِ الشمس،

وأرقص! أدور، أدور!

حتى انقضاء النهار الرشيق.

أرتاح في أمسية شاحبة...

شجرة سامقة نحيلة...

وليلٌ يدنو بلطفٍ

.. شبيها لي في السواد.







(2)

افرح فأنفك فوق وجهك

جاك بريلوتسكي –الولايات المتحدة (1940- )



افرح فأنفك فوق وجهك،

ولم يُلصق في مكانٍ غيره،

فلولا أنه كان

حيث كان الآن

لكرهته كثيراً كثيراً.

...

تخيَّل أن أنفك الغالي

محاصر كسندويشةٍ بين أصابع رجلك

سيكون الأمر سيئاً لأنك حينها

ستُرغَمُ على شمِّ قدميك.

...

لو كان في قمة رأسك

لصار مصدر رعبك

وقادك لليأس

من كثر ما دغدغه شعرك

...

أما إذا كان داخلَ أذنك

فهذه الطامة الكبرى

إذ سيرتج دماغك من شدة العصف

كلما اضطررت للعطاس



...

لكن أنفك، رغم ثخنه و نحافته

يمكث بين عينيك وذقنك

وليس في مكان آخر

افرح إذن، فأنفك فوق وجهك،







(3)

الغيوم

كرستينا روسيتّي – انكلترا (1830-1894)



أيتها الخراف البيض،

أيتها الخراف البيض فوق التل الأزرق

حين تتوقف الريح

تبقين دون حراك.

وحين تهب الريح

في مهلٍ تبعدين.

أيتها الخراف البيض،

أيتها الخراف البيض،

الى أينَ تذهبين؟







(4)

ماغي ومِلي و مولي ومَي

إي إي كمنغز – الولايات المتحدة (1894-1962)



ماغي ومِلي و مولي ومَي

نزلوا معاً ذات يوم

ليلعبوا في ساحل البحر



ماغي اكتشفت قوقعة

غنت بعذوبةٍ أنستها مشاكلها



مِلي صادقت نجمة

ألقاها البحر الى الشاطئ

شعاعها خمس أصابع متعَبات



مولي طاردها شيءٌ فظيع

يركض منحرفاً ويرسل الفقاعات



ورجعت مَي بحصاة مدورة صقيلة

صغيرة كالعالم

وكبيرة قدر عزلتها



إذ مهما خسرنا

(مثل "أناً" ما، أو "أنت" ما)

فلن نعثر في البحر

إلا على أنفسنا!







(5)

ظِلّي

روبرت لويس ستيفنسن – اسكتلندا (1850-1894)



عندي ظلٌّ صغير

يروح معي ويجيء،

وله في الحق فوائد

أكثر مما أعرف.

يشبهني ظلي تماماً

من رأسي لكعب رجلي

وأراه يقفز قبلي

حين أقفز في سريري.

...

أطرف ما فيه طريقته في النمو-

لا على مهلٍ شديد كما الأطفال العاديين،

بل يطول أحيانا ويعلو

مثل كرة من المطاطً

ويصغر أحياناً.. حتى لا يبين.

...

لا يعرف شيئا عن الألعاب

فيجعلني اضحوكة بكل الطرق.

وبظل قريبا مني، ملتصقا بي،

فهو جبان كما ترى:

أما أنا فعيبٌ لدي

أن ألتصق بمربيتي

كما يلتصق ظلي بي.

...

في أحد الصباحات، باكرا، قبل شروق الشمس،

نهضتُ ورأيتُ الندى اللامع

يغمر الزهور الصفر

لكن ظلي الكسول الصغيرـ

كشخص بليد تماما،

تخلف عني وظل في البيت

غاطاً في نومه في السرير.







(6)

مُذ انتقلَت حنّه

جودِث فيورست – الولايات المتحدة (1931- )



إطارات دراجتي نازلة

والسماء رمادية مكفهرة

هذا، على الأقل، شعورها بالتأكيد

مُذ انتقلَت حنّه

...

آيس كريم الشكولاتة صار طعمه

مثل خوخ حامض

الديسمبرات لا يردنَ الرحيل

والأيارات والحزيرانات أُرجِعنَ من حيث جئن

مذ انتقلت حنه

...

صار للورود رائحة الأسماك

وملمس المخمل صار كالقش

وكل كلبٍ وسيم غدا فظاً قبيحا

مذ رحلت حنه

...

لا شيء مضحك، لا شيء مبهج،

ولا لعبة ممتعة.

هم ينادونني، فأرفض الخروج

مذ رحلت حنه.







(7)

النسر

ألفريد لورد تنسون – انكلترا (1809-1892)



يمسك الصخورَ بيدين معقوفتين

قريبا من الشمس

هناك في الأراضي الموحشة،

منتصباً، مطوَّقاً بعالم اللازورد

...

البحر الأجعد يدبُّ من تحته

يراقبُ من فوق أسواره الجبلية

ثم ينقضُّ

نازلا كالصاعقة.







(8)

الكلب الوحيد

آيرين ر. مِكلاود – انكلترا (1891-1968)



أنا كلبٌ هزيل، كلب عنيف، كلب بري، ووحيد.

أنا كلب فظ، كلب شديد، أصيد لحسابي.

أنا كلب سيء، كلب مجنون، أعذِّب الخراف السخيفات.

أحب أن أجلس وأنبح القمرَ

وأحرم الأرواح السِمان من نومها.

...

لن أكون أبداً كلب دلالٍ ألعقُ الأقدام القذرة،

كلباً مسرَّح الشعر، خَنوعاً، أتذللُ من أجلِ لحمةٍ،

لا يناسبني جوار المدفأة ، ولا الصحن الملآن،

بل الباب الموصد، والحجر الجارح

والكُره والصفعات والركلات

...

ليس لي أن تركض الكلاب معي

هنيهةً ثم تتعب،

لكن لي الزحفُ الطويل،

المسير الشاق، خير الأمور،

الريحُ الفسيحة، النجوم الشاردة،

والجوع للطِراد!





(9)

الى التائقين

فرانكلن ب. آدَمز – الولايات المتحدة (1881-1960)



هل تشعرون بنداء الربيع المباغت؟

هل تحنّون للطرقات الفسيحة؟

هل تتحرقون للتحليق بأجنحة اللهفة

الى الجانب الثاني الجميل

من كرتنا الأرضية؟

...

هل تتوقون للأمواج وعرض البحار؟

وتهفون الى سواحل مختلفة؟

هل تتحرقون للحرية، الحرية، الحرية؟

حيث تحلّق أرواحكم وتطير؟

...

هل يوجعكم الحنين لبلاد النهار البهيج؟

هل سئمتم من معتاد الطرقات؟

هل تسمعون نداء الأقاليم البعيدة؟

حسناً، تفضلوا، لا تدعوني أؤخركم!







(10)

أغنية الجو الحار

دون ماركوِز – الولايات المتحدة (1878-1937)



يتفاقم كسلي حتى

أهمل ما لا يجوز أن أهمل!

وتغيم أفكاري عن العمل حتى

لا تطاوعني نفسي إن أردت!

...

أشعر بسخف متزايد

حتى أقول ما لا يفترض!

وعقلي ضعيف كزنبقةٍ

حتى لينكسر

من ثقل فكرةٍ واحدة!





الأصول

Dream Variations

Langston Hughes, 1902 - 1967

To fling my arms wide

In some place of the sun,

To whirl and to dance

Till the white day is done.

Then rest at cool evening

Beneath a tall tree

While night comes on gently,

Dark like me—

That is my dream!



To fling my arms wide

In the face of the sun,

Dance! Whirl! Whirl!

Till the quick day is done.

Rest at pale evening . . .

A tall, slim tree . . .

Night coming tenderly

Black like me.







Be Glad Your Nose Is on Your Face

Jack Prelutsky, 1940

Be glad your nose is on your face,

not pasted on some other place,

for if it were where it is not,

you might dislike your nose a lot.



Imagine if your precious nose

were sandwiched in between your toes,

that clearly would not be a treat,

for you’d be forced to smell your feet.



Your nose would be a source of dread

were it attached atop your head,

it soon would drive you to despair,

forever tickled by your hair.



Within your ear, your nose would be

an absolute catastrophe,

for when you were obliged to sneeze,

your brain would rattle from the breeze.



Your nose, instead, through thick and thin,

remains between your eyes and chin,

not pasted on some other place--

be glad your nose is on your face!



From The New Kid on the Block, published by Greenwillow, 1984. Used with permission.

Jack Prelutsky

Born in 1940, Jack Prelutsky is the author of more than thirty collections and anthologies of children’s poetry



Clouds

Christina Rossetti, 1830 - 1894

White sheep, white sheep,

On a blue hill,

When the wind stops,

You all stand still.

When the wind blows,

You walk away slow.

White sheep, white sheep,

Where do you go?





maggie and milly and molly and may

E. E. Cummings, 1894 - 1962

10



maggie and milly and molly and may

went down to the beach(to play one day)



and maggie discovered a shell that sang

so sweetly she couldn’t remember her troubles,and



milly befriended a stranded star

whose rays five languid fingers were



and molly was chased by a horrible thing

which raced sideways while blowing bubbles:and



may came home with a smooth round stone

as small as a world and as large as alone.



For whatever we lose(like a you´-or-a me)

it’s always ourselves we find in the sea





My Shadow

Robert Louis Stevenson, 1850 - 1894

I have a little shadow that goes in and out with me,

And what can be the use of him is more than I can see.

He is very, very like me from the heels up to the head

And I see him jump before me, when I jump into my bed.



The funniest thing about him is the way he likes to grow—

Not at all like proper children, which is always very slow

For he sometimes shoots up taller like an India-rubber ball,

And he sometimes gets so little that there’s none of him at all.



He hasn’t got a notion of how children ought to play,

And can only make a fool of me in every sort of way.

He stays so close beside me, he’s a coward you can see

I’d think shame to stick to nursie as that shadow sticks to me!



One morning, very early, before the sun was up,

I rose and found the shining dew on every buttercup

But my lazy little shadow, like an arrant y-head,

Had stayed at home behind me and was fast a in bed.





Since Hannah Moved Away

Judith Viorst, 1931

The tires on my bike are flat.

The sky is grouchy gray.

At least it sure feels like that

Since Hanna moved away.



Chocolate ice cream tastes like prunes.

December’s come to stay.

They’ve taken back the Mays and Junes

Since Hanna moved away.



Flowers smell like halibut.

Velvet feels like hay.

Every handsome dog’s a mutt

Since Hanna moved away.



Nothing’s fun to laugh about.

Nothing’s fun to play.

They call me, but I won’t come out

Since Hanna moved away.





Judith Viorst

Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1931, Judith Viorst is the author of many works of poetry and prose both for children and adults



The Eagle

Lord Alfred Tennyson, 1809 - 1892

He clasps the crag with crooked hands

Close to the sun in lonely lands,

Ringed with the azure world, he stands.



The wrinkled sea beneath him crawls

He watches from his mountain walls,

And like a thunderbolt he falls.





Irene Rutherford Mcleod. 1891–1968



Lone Dog





I M a lean dog, a keen dog, a wild dog, and lone

I m a rough dog, a tough dog, hunting on my own

I m a bad dog, a mad dog, teasing silly sheep

I love to sit and bay the moon, to keep fat souls from .



I ll never be a lap dog, licking -dir-ty feet,

A sleek dog, a meek dog, cringing for my meat,

Not for me the fireside, the well-filled plate,

But shut door, and sharp stone, and cuff and kick, and hate.



Not for me the other dogs, running by my side,

Some have run a short while, but none of them would bide.

O mine is still the lone trail, the hard trail, the best,

Wide wind, and wild stars, and hunger of the quest!









A Hot-Weather Song

by Don Marquis

I FEEL so exceedingly lazy,

I neglect what I oughtn t to should!

My notion of work is so hazy

That I couldn t to toil if I would!



I feel so exceedingly silly

That I say all I shouldn t to ought!

And my mind is as frail as a lily

It would break with the weight of a thought!



To the Yearners

by Franklin Pierce Adams

Do you feel the call of the sudden Spring?

Do you long for the Open Road?

Do you crave to fly with an eager wing

To a beautiful antipode?

Do you long for the waves and the Open Sea,

And yearn for the Varying Shore?

Do you burn to be free, be free, be free

Where your soul may soar and soar?

Do you ache for the Land of a Fairer Day?

Are you sick of the Beaten Track?

Do you hark to the call of the Far Away?

Well, don t let me keep you back.